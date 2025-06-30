This week’s watchlist may be light on quantity, but Netflix is still leading with three notable releases: the second season of a beloved comic book adaptation, the action-packed continuation of a supernatural film, and a comedy talk show. Prime Video follows with two titles, including a big-budget action film starring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra. Scroll down to discover the full list, watch trailers, and read the synopses.

Prime Video

Heads of State (English) – July 2, 2025

Heads of State is an action comedy about two world leaders who get lost on foreign soil after their plane is shot down by enemies. It shows their struggle for survival and stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra.

Uppu Kappurambu (Telugu) – July 4, 2025

Uppu Kappurambu is a comedy film set in a fictional village in the 90s, where the burial ground is running out of space, and the villagers must figure out what to do about it.

Netflix

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (English) – July 3, 2025

After a long wait, the first volume of the second season of The Sandman is arriving this week. This volume will include six episodes. Dream ventures back into Hell to retrieve something precious to him this time.

The Old Guard 2 (English) – July 2, 2025

Andy is adjusting to the reality that she is no longer immortal, and to make matters worse, an even more powerful enemy has emerged.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 03 Episode 03 (Hindi) – July 5, 2025

This week’s episode is all about cricket, and the guests include Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jio Hotstar

Companion (English) – June 30, 2025

The movie stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple who go on a weekend getaway with friends, but things take a dark and twisted turn, ultimately revealing some disturbing secrets.

Good Wife (Tamil) – July 4, 2025

The Good Wife (Tamil) is an adaptation of the English series of the same name. Priya Mani plays the titular character, and the series is directed by Revathy. It follows a wife navigating life after her husband is embroiled in a scandal.

Zee5

Kaalidhar Laapata (Hindi) – July 4, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan portrays an aging man who discovers that his family may be planning something behind his back. Troubled by this, he decides to run away. On his journey, he crosses paths with an 8-year-old orphan.

SonyLiv

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (Hindi) – July 4, 2025

Delves into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during a campaign event and the complex investigation that unfolded in its aftermath.

