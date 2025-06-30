Horror films have received a fresh lease of life after the phenomenal success of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, followed by Danny Boyle’s recently released film, 28 Years Later, which is being admired by critics and cinephiles alike. However, a relatively lesser-known horror movie with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score has also found its way into the list of the most popular movies streaming on HBO globally.

And no, we are not talking about the 28 Years Later prequel, 28 Days Later. The film in question is It Feeds (not officially related to the 2015 horror hit, It Follows), which was released earlier this year and is currently ranked No. 2 on HBO’s top ten movies list, according to FlixPatrol. As of now, it trails only behind the fantasy-adventure box-office hit A Minecraft Movie. Read on to find out more about the horror film It Feeds.

It Feeds – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Chad Archibald, It Feeds is a supernatural horror thriller that follows a desperate father’s attempt to save his troubled daughter. He takes the help of a clairvoyant therapist, only to discover that a dark and malevolent force is feeding on the girl. As the therapist and her teenage daughter try to intervene, they must race against time to stop the entity before it fully consumes her. The film stars Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore, Ellie O’Brien, and Shayelin Martin in key roles.

It Feeds – Critical Response and Audience Feedback

The horror movie holds a solid critics’ score of 88% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. And on Metacritic, it has a score of 66/100, indicating ‘Generally Favourable’ feedback. However, its IMDb user rating is a modest 5.6/10, reflecting a more mixed response from general audiences. So, is it worth watching? It Feeds has got encouraging reviews from some critics. So, the film is definitely worth a look for fans of the horror genre.

It Feeds OTT Platform

In the US, It Feeds is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. But as of now, the film is not available to stream on any popular Indian OTT platform.

It Feeds Trailer

