Twilight fans might’ve seen Ashley Greene as Bella Swan instead of Alice Cullen in an alternate reality. Before she became Edward’s psychic sister, Grrene auditioned for the lead role. But fate—and casting directors—had other plans. As it turns out, Greene is thankful stuff worked out the way they did. She wasn’t crushed by missing out on Bella’s role. Instead, she looked back with a curious sense of clarity.

In an interview with Elite Daily, Greene confessed that not landing Bella was actually a blessing in disguise. She wasn’t ready for the pressure of being the face of a multi-billion-dollar franchise. Carrying a lead role in a global sensation would have been overwhelming, and Greene believed it could’ve shattered her if the response had been anything less than favorable.

She said, “I’m glad that I did not get that role. I just was not ready for it.” Basically, Ashley Greene sidestepped the emotional minefield that comes with fame explosions and intense public scrutiny. Instead, she embraced the role of Alice Cullen, which was a perfect fit.

Looking back, Greene saw a deeper connection with Alice. She believed everything aligned as it should. She told New Idea, “I think there was such a connection with Alice, and it made perfect sense.” Her experience highlighted the old adage about everything happening for a reason—and for Greene, Alice was where she was truly meant to be.

Landing Alice was no easy feat, though. She had to prove herself multiple times, auditioning for the role at least five times before she secured it. Sitting on pins and needles, Greene went through a grueling process alongside countless other actresses. But when she finally got the call confirming her role as Alice, she didn’t just celebrate—it brought her to tears. That moment symbolized a career milestone and the culmination of her determination and love for the project.

Ashley Greene’s hunger for a chance to be in Twilight was personal and professional. She’d only recently moved to Los Angeles and had struggled to land roles, but Twilight became her breakthrough. During interviews, the actress said she was “obsessed with this book, like many people were, and just really wanted to do anything possible to be a part of the film.” Whether it was Bella or Alice, Greene wanted to be in the mix of a project that had captivated millions.

Interestingly, Twilight almost didn’t happen the way it did. Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen, initially resisted joining a vampire project, skeptical of good and bad vampire movies seemingly coming in waves. But his interest piqued when he heard Catherine Hardwicke, the director known for movies like Thirteen, was attached. The chance to work with Hardwicke was too good to pass up.

Ultimately, Ashley Greene’s alternate casting story with Bella showed how the unpredictable world of Hollywood casting often unfolds in strange but serendipitous ways. While she didn’t snag the role of Bella, she became a beloved part of the Twilight universe as Alice Cullen. Today, Greene’s fans remember her not just as Edward’s quirky psychic sister but as someone whose path reminds us that sometimes, not getting what you want turns out to be exactly what you need.

