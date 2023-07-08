Joe Jonas is one of the most adored celebrities around the world. The singer cum actor rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. Sharing about his intimate moment, Joe once went overboard and shared how he lost his virginity as he got candid talking about his personal life. Read on to find out more about the story!

One-third of the Jonas brothers have had a long list of romantic relationships in the past. His relationship with Ashley Greene made a lot of buzz as he once overshared his intimate moments with the world. However, while the statement was given after their breakup, Ashley was not pleased with it as she blasted the singer following the incident.

Back in 2016, Joe Jonas had an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit. During the interaction with netizens, he made a few interesting revelations about the time he lost his virginity. “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley,” Jonas wrote and encouraged fans to Google it to find out who she was before going into more detail about the events of the night. “You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just google it to figure out with Ashley.” wrote the singer.

While both of them parted ways in 2011, the s*xual experience of Joe Jonas came with a funny story. Unfortunately for the singer, he forgot to carry protection. “I didn’t have any c*ndoms,” he said. “So I went to our drummer Jack’s room who was my roommate at the time and I demolished his room looking for them. [I] found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished,” added Joe.

Following the statement, Ashley Greene blasted Joe Jonas as she was not much pleased with the story. Let us know what do you think about the story and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

