Several Hollywood couples made us believe they would end up tying the knot, but it did not go well for long. One such couple was Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. The duo were going hot and steamy with their romance without shying away from packed-up PDA in the mid-2000s. However, things ended in the most unexpected way, especially after the entrance of Scarlett Johansson’s alleged entry into their lives.

Cameron and Justin reportedly met at the 2003 Kids Choice Awards. They dated for four years between 2003 and 2007, facing many challenges before ultimately calling it quits. Now, the singer is happily married to Jessica Biel, while Cameron is spending her life away from showbiz with husband Benji Madden.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake were indeed inseparable while they were going out. They did not shy away from expressing their love for each other in kisses and turning heads at red-carpet events with their special bond. However, things took an unexpected turn after Timberlake cast Scarlett Johansson in his steamy track, What Goes Around… Comes Around. As per a 2007 report by US Weekly, the Carlie’s Angels star was jealous of the Marvel actress.

Diaz was reportedly unhappy with her partner bringing in the Black Widow star to play a s*nsual role opposite him in the music video due to her alleged jealousy. The report read, “Cameron was very jealous of Scarlett. She could not believe he went behind her back to put her in the video.”

However, neither Cameron Diaz nor Justin Timberlake ever mentioned the music video being the reason behind their breakup. They simply announced their split in 2007 and seemingly moved on fine.

Scarlett Johansson once addressed romance rumours about her and Justin Timberlake and dismissed them. She told Seventeen, “We live in a world today where if two people are single – and one’s a guy, and one’s a girl, and they’re both famous – you’re going to be linked with somebody.”

