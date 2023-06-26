Cameron Diaz, who voiced the animated role of Princess Fiona in Shrek movies, reportedly raked-in an insane amount of money for the second part as compared to the first one. As of 2023, the Hollywood starlet enjoys a massive net worth of $150 million. Diaz was one of the top actresses in the early and mid-2000’s and movies like Shrek further catapulted her fame. Scroll down to read the details.

Apart from Shrek, Cameron is best known for her movies like The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, Bad Teacher, Vanilla Sky, and Knight and Day, among many others. Diaz, on the personal front, is married to Benji Madden since 2015.

Speaking of Cameron Diaz minting big money for Shrek 2, as per the site The Things, the actress pocketed a whopping $10 million for just two days of work. In an interview, Diaz revealed that she worked only 5 hours in those two days which means she made $1 million per hour.

Talking about her animated character Fiona in Shrek 2, Cameron Diaz said, “When I met Fiona, she was just a young princess, faltering and fumbling, trying to find her place and make her way through a set of circumstances that were decided for her. She learned that she could and should be proud of her true self.”

Shrek 1 was released in 2001, whereas, the part two came in 2004 and the third part was out in 2007. The film scored massive numbers at $813 million. Shrek turned out to be a sleeper hit and soon became a franchise worth over $1 billion. According to another publication, “Diaz saw her paycheck balloon to more than $30 million, thanks to her generous share of the film’s backend.”

Shrek movies, apart from Cameron Diaz, also starred Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Chris Miller and Antonio Banderas among a few others. The actors made a fortune out of all the sequels.

