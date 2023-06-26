BTS’ members have often given their fans glimpses of their romantic side but have always remained quiet about their dating life. During several incidents, the members of the band have revealed how they wish to settle down and have a beautiful family. However, only V once left his fans astonished as he revealed he is married with a kid, but there was a catch.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is one of the most celebrated K-Pop idols in the world and, indeed, among the most mischievous ones. He never fails to leave his fans in splits either with his public appearances or social media banters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About a decade ago, V revealed that he imagined himself being married with two kids by 2023. However, things did not turn out as he had imagined, as life had other plans for the K-Pop idol. Nevertheless, he did live a married moment in his life, not with any of his rumoured girlfriends but with his good friend and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik.

Once, during the show In The Soop: Friendcation, BTS’ V left everyone in splits as he and Choi Woo-shik played a married couple. As the Our Beloved Summer star was washing his hands, he told V, “I’m bathing our baby.” V, in response, said, “Honey, after you bathe our baby, wipe it dry.” The scene saw BTS fan ARMY go crazy as they loved how V was joking.

taehyung and wooshik role playing as husbands 😭 pic.twitter.com/lWmgd0I2KQ — random taehyung things (@randomvante) July 29, 2022

For the unversed, BTS’ V is rumoured to be dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie. After several incidents where fans found several things common between the duo, they were spotted taking a romantic stroll in Paris earlier this year. In response to their viral clip of walking in the City of Love, their agencies briefly responded that it was hard to clarify as the video was blurry.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Regretted Not Being Committed Enough While Kissing Another Male Co-Star On The Screen: “I Tried To Go Open-Mouthed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News