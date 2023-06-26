Leonardo DiCaprio and his dating life are both hot topics on social media, and he is currently sparking romance rumours with his alleged link-up with British fashion model Neelam Kaur Gill of Indian origin. But who is she? Let’s find out everything about her, and to do that, stick to the end of the article.

Leo, after breaking up with Camila Morrone suspiciously the same year she turned 25, created an insane theory online that the Titanic star only goes out with women less than that age. However, after that, he was spotted with 28-year-old Gigi Hadid, but it was revealed via sources that there is nothing serious between them, and it’s all casual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Leonardo DiCaprio is once again making headlines with his association with Neelam Kaur Gill, and the duo was even recently spotted having dinner in Paris along with his pal Tobey Maguire. As per several reports, Gill is a 28-year-old British Punjabi model who started her modelling career at 14 and has already established herself in the industry. As per a report in Livemint, she is the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign whose grandparents hail from Punjab. She told Teen Vogue, “I’m really happy that I’m working for a company that embraces diversity, especially because Burberry’s a British brand, and they realize that being British doesn’t just mean being white.”

Leonardo DiCaprrio’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Kaur Gill’s parents separated when she was a child, and has no communication with her biological father, as per Pinkvilla. Neelam adjusted well in her blended family and received the much-needed love and support from her mother and stepfather. Besides the prestigious Burberry, she has modelled for Vogue, and at Cannes Film Festival this year, she crossed paths with Leo, who was there for the screening of his film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Neelam Gill also visited Mumbai earlier this year for the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She walked the ramp for Dior’s first show, and she felt proud because of her Punjabi descent.

Not just that, Neelam Kaur Gill is a very vocal person who has her own YouTube channel where she talks about some of the major social and health issues these days, including bullying, depression and body confidence difficulties. Gill uses the social media platform to voice her opinion against cyberbullying and all the other negativities, along with raising awareness of the same.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged lady love has an aesthetic Instagram profile with updates on her several modelled looks and stunning pictures of her. It has 300K followers on the photo-sharing app. No wonder Leo fell for this beautiful doe-eyed model.

Check out her stunning pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Here is the latest picture of Neelam at the dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio, which was also attended by his long-time friend Tobey Maguire shared by Page Six on their Insta handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber With Her Latest Peek-A-B**b Look In A Chic Backless Gown Sets The Internet On Fire & Is A Sheer Vanilla Delight On A Sultry Summer Afternoon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News