Kate Winslet is one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood. Over the years, she has proved her versatility but her most famous work to date is James Cameron’s Titanic, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio. Apart from the chemistry of the leading duo, the film gained attention due to Kate’s n*de scene in Titanic. There’s one such half-n*de scene which even got her unwanted attention from the camera boy, and below is all you need to know!

It was for the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures, where she and Melanie Lynskey had to do one intimate scene, which featured them just in underwear and were supposed to be n*ked above the waist. While the entire crew was good and made them feel extremely comfortable, she heard some unpleasant words from one of the camera boys.

In a talk with Vanity Fair, Kate Winslet shared, “When I did an intimate scene on Heavenly Creatures, they were a lovely crew of people and they were so kind to myself and Melanie [Lynskey], and we never felt vulnerable, we never felt exposed. But one of the camera boys, as we’re lining up a shot, and we’re both in our little undies, n*ked from the waist up, I heard him as an aside say to someone else, ‘Well, I guess it’s hard-d*cks day, boys’.”

Kate Winslet added, “I was like, ‘Uh’, but I did this weird thing that you do when you’re younger of just going, ‘Well, that wasn’t very nice, but we’d better not say anything’. And so I just carried on. I must have sort of buried it because I had forgotten. But now it’s crystal clear. I can actually remember what the guy looked like. I remember his name, and he really was a nice guy, but when you’re younger, you do this nonsense thing of just thinking, ‘That’s what men say’. And they do it sometimes like they’re breathing…. I don’t know a single girl, actually, who hasn’t experienced some level of harassment on that level. Even if they’re just words, they’re so powerful. It’s like bullying.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way Of Water.

