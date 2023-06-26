Hailey Bieber is slaying it once again after her s*xy barbie influenced look. This time, she is rocking a racy white backless dress like a queen. The drama around her involving Selena Gomez often takes social media by storm, and it has, for the time being, settled down a bit in comparison to what the situation was a few months back. But keeping aside all the drama, we are here to check out her sultry look!

Hailey celebrated one year of her Rhode skincare brand with a glitzy glam pink dress a few days ago. That look was all about shine and glam, and this recent one is glam as well but with a twist of chic and classiness to it. She is very active on social media and often drops video clips and pictures to update her fans on her personal life.

Taking to her Instagram, Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photographs and a short reel where she is slaying from every angle in a s*xy figure-hugging backless white gown with a turtle neck. She was wearing the risque outfit with sheer confidence as she gave a peek at her side b*obs in it. She showed off her classic outfit from every angle, and she is a sweet delight in that gown and not to mention her on-point makeup going perfectly well with the dress.

Hailey Bieber kept her entire look clean with a sheer foundation and that perfect contour giving depth to all her best facial features. She added a dash of colour with her light blue eye shadow on her mascara-laden eyes, and that well-groomed pair of eyebrows accentuated the eye makeup even more. With a dash of rosy blush on her cheeks, she sported a n*de brown coloured lip shade and styled her bob by the side, parting it as it amazingly fell on one side of her face framing it aptly.

Hailey accessorised the look with a blue fuzzy bag and a pair of bejewelled earrings.

Check out her pictures here:

What are your thoughts on this sultry look of Hailey Bieber? Let us know in the comments! And for more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

