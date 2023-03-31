Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, one of the s*xiest supermodels present in the fashion industry, is ruling over the hearts of her massive fanbase with her fashionable looks, s*xy outfit choices, and her makeup products. And today, she literally raised the temperature by sharing a few summery pictures by the beach, and we couldn’t help but admire her sultriness and well, her HAWT body. Keep scrolling to check it out.

For the unversed, for the past few days, Hailey has received quite a lot of backlash and negative comments for allegedly taking a dig at Selena Gomez, her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend. Selena’s huge fandom got quite angry about this whole situation, and they have been lashing out at the supermodel ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After taking a break from social media, Hailey Bieber is back on her game as her brand Rhode is just about to launch in Canada. Now, a few hours back, the supermodel-entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of s*xy pictures by the beach flaunting her a*s in a tiny brown thong and pairing it up with a bright summery orange crop top, serving major beach vibes in it. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Summer energy… Passionfruit Jelly. Coming 4/6 9am pst. @rhode 🔆🔆”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

She completed the look with a pair of golden hoops, sand in her hair, a stack of bangles and two thin waist chains. Hailey Bieber knows what goes best with her outfits and never goes overboard with it. These thirst trap pictures made us go gaga over her looks, and we are sure Justin Bieber is going crazy as well.

One of her fans commented on the post, “Why y’all hating??? She’s so beautiful 😍”

Another one wrote, “Even the sun is jealous of you for being so hot 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥”

However, there’s also a group of people who literally bashed Hailey Bieber in the comments for advertising her products in a s*xual and sensual way. One of the comments can be read as, “I thought she getting threats and scared for her life , all lies lol.”

The second one penned, “This is the most s*xualized advertisement for a lip gloss I’ve ever seen.”

Another follower commented, “The longer I look at this, I cringe. First, something hanging out of her mouth, now same thing near crotch and lastly, her mouth zoomed in sucking on a popsicle.”

Well, what do you think about Hailey Bieber’s beachy look? Aren’t you already sweating?!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Joker 2 Leaked Footage! Lady Gaga Turns Harley Quinn Into A Melodious Anti-Hero For Joaquin Phoenix Starrer – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News