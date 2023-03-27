Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world. The duo enjoy a massive fan following among their fans, often trending on social media for their public appearances. Hailey and Justin were recently spotted in the streets of Los Angeles holding hand-in-hand and smooched each other publicly while giving PDA goals to their fans and how? And recently, the Canadian singer’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was spotted kissing ex-One Direction fame Zayn Malik, and their pictures went viral on social media. Coincidence much? Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Off late, there’s a lot of drama going on social media between Hailey and Selena, but there’s no bad blood between the two ladies. Their fan pages miss no opportunity to troll the rival groups online, but the Rare singer has always vouched for ‘Kindness’ and often reminds the same of her fans also.

While Selena Gomez went on a dinner date with Zayn Malik over the weekend, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted kissing each other on the streets of LA on a Sunday stroll. The couple donned casual avatars and looked good together as they walked hand-in-hand.

While Hailey Bieber styled a pair of pastel yellow denim with a white tank top and bright orange-coloured overcoat. The model accessorised her look with a matching bag and a baseball cap. On the other hand, Justin wore a pair of checkered bottoms that he styled with a black-coloured fur hoodie and a baseball cap.

Take a look at their pictures below:

These two are absolute cuties and make a great pair!

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber kissing each other on the streets of LA? Tell us in the space below.

