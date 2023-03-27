Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are the new couple in Hollywood, and fans clearly cannot keep calm. Interestingly the duo had praised each other on multiple occasions in the past, but nobody ever saw them as a romantic pair. Of course, Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid seemed like the ideal match until things turned upside down. Scroll below for a throwback that will leave your hearts melting.

Well, as most know, Zayn and Selena were spotted at a New York restaurant on 23rd March. They were allegedly holding hands and even stole a kiss confirming their romance. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid is unbothered and is in fact, happy that her ex-boyfriend is moving on. It is to be noted that the former One Direction member only follows 18 people on Instagram and Sel is one of them! Do we need any more hints?

An old interview is now going viral where Selena Gomez was questioned, “Why is Zayn Malik your favourite?” To this, the Rare Beauty owner responded, “Cause he’s cute.” One could see the diva all blushing as she shied away from the camera.

Take a look at the viral video of Selena Gomez below:

"why zayn your favourite?" cause he's cute🫣 her smile at the end tho😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/5zCLaBCwkO — sel ✪ fan account (@selskarmaa) March 8, 2023

During another interview dated 19th August 2015; Selena Gomez even landed her support for Zayn Malik and mentioned he could reach out to her whenever he wants!

“I know Zayn, so it’s almost like if he would ever want to reach out, he knows that he could. I think that’s so exciting for him to go and figure out what he wants to do [in his solo career], but I don’t know what that is. I think it’ll be pretty exciting but, yes, I love him, he’s awesome,” she told Key 103 Radio in Manchester.

We love love and Selena Gomez seems to have finally found it in Zayn Malik!

