Another day, another Joker: Joker: Folie à Deux update! Recently, Lady Gaga’s look as Harley Quinn from the movie dropped on the internet, creating a frenzy among her fans. Earlier, one of her action sequences from the film’s set surfaced online, and the actress looked so natural. Well, a new picture of Gaga from Joker 2’s set is going viral on the internet now. It hints that Harley’s character in the film might be bis*xual. Scroll on to learn more.

Lady Gaga came out as bis*xual during an interview in 2013. She has been promoting LGBT rights for a long time now. The new picture going viral on the internet shows the actress kissing an older woman. The fact that Harley Quinn might be representing the LGBT community is a giant leap in the DC Universe.

The character of Harley Quinn has always been bi in DC comics. Her two most significant relationships are with Joker and Poison Ivy. Interestingly, Margot Robbie, who portrayed Harley in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, shared earlier that she wanted to play the character as bi. The series Harley Quinn, which airs on HBO Max, has also hinted that viewers might see her romance Poison Ivy in the third season. Now, this post indicates that Joker 2 will also celebrate Lady Gaga’s character’s actual s*xual orientation.

The picture, recently shared by an Instagram handle called Ladygaga.folieadeux, shows Lady Gaga in Dr Harleen Quinzel’s get-up. She can be seen kissing an older woman outside the Manhattan Criminal Court. Another video shared by an Instagram page, sabischo_gagalittlemonster, shows the actress climbing the court steps, stopping before Joaquin Phoenix (who can be seen in the Joker avatar on the left), and kissing the woman suddenly.

Even if Lady Gaga’s character is bi in the film, The Direct reports that the movie’s primary focus will be her relationship with Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. They would connect because of their similar ideologies and twisted thought process.

