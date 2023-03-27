Hollywood is witnessing a lot of leading stars indulging in the dating game. Whether it is Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski or Kendall Jenner – love seems to be in the air. Gigi Hadid had been making noise over her rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, which lasted shorter than a summer fling. As for her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, he was spotted kissing Selena Gomez and something’s cooking! Here’s how she feels about it all.

As most know, Gigi and Zayn have been on-and-off since 2015. They announced their pregnancy in 2020 and welcomed their daughter Khai in September. Little did anyone expect the harassment charges by mother Yolanda Hadid, which ended their ‘happily ever after.’ A year later, Hadid was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio, and romance rumours spread like wildfire.

How does Gigi Hadid feel about Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez? A source close to US Weekly reveals, “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The report goes on to claim that Gigi Hadid is herself enjoying the dating game right now and has moved on from Zayn Malik. However, they remain great co-parents and share a friendly relationship.

Meanwhile, Zayn was spotted with Selena on March 23rd in New York City. On-lookers claimed that they shared a kiss and seemed all lovey-dovey. There has been no confirmation of the same.

Selena Gomez was earlier spotted with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart. Although she rubbished claims of dating him, they were seen hand in hand ahead of Valentine’s Day.

