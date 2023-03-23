Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the most sensational couples in tinsel towns before they parted ways. One of the biggest downsides of being a celebrity is that almost nothing stays hidden from the public, these days things are bound to get out. During the tenure of their relationship Gigi and Zayn broke up for a brief moment in 2018 at that time he allegedly engaged in a steamy session with his masseuse and they did more than just rub. Keep reading to get all the racy details.

Gigi and Zayn became Instagram official couple in 2015 and the following year he even appeared in his music video ‘Pillowtalk’. In 2018 the couple parted ways for a brief time and it was during this time when the former One Direction singer got down to dirty business with an allegedly 41-year-old woman.

The masseuse named Enrica Petrongari spoke about it to Sun.co.uk and spoke about her steamy episode with Zayn Malik. The report quoted, “Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful. So I was pretty surprised when he focused his attention on me – a 41- year -old woman with curves.” She went on and said, “He told me he liked girls with big a**es. He made me feel special. But after a while, I realised that he was just using me.”

According to the report, Zayn Malik’s assistant booked Enrica and she was completely unaware of the fact of who her client was. Then she recalled that Zayn was sleeping when she saw her first time. Recounting that the masseuse said, “I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day. He told me I needed to feel free and not nervous around him. I found him very attractive as he has a great body.”

The report also quoted that Zayn Malik and Enrica exchanged numbers and sent each other some explicit messages. Apparently, he called her his ‘Italian Goddess’. She further told that asked her for pictures and called her to go and lay with him. She also recalled, “He told me he didn’t care about the massages anymore – he just wanted me here. We had a lot of fun. But afterwards, he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid got back together soon after that got back together. The couple welcomed their baby girl Khai in 2020. The couple finally parted ways the following year in 2021.

