Music sensation Selena Gomez is not leaving the top spot in headlines anytime soon. While she was being highly discussed for her alleged online feud with Hailey Bieber, she became the highest-followed woman on Instagram by crossing 400 million followers. Now, the singer has entered the Billions Club playlist on Spotify.

Sel began her career as a child actor with the children’s TV series Barney & Friends. She further went on to star is Disney shows, such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wizards of Waverly Place. However, her musical journey began in 2008 when she signed a contract with Hollywood Records.

Selena Gomez is currently at the peak of her career and reaching various milestones. While she was rejoicing after crossing 400 million followers on IG, entering the Billions Club is indeed calling for another celebration. The singer entered the club with her 2019 track Lose You to Love Me from her album Rare as it crossed one billion streams on the platform. For the unversed, Sel’s ex-beau Justin Bieber is also a member of the club for his track Ghost. Other than the two, Loud Luxury and Brando’s Body, Gym Class Heroes and Adam Levine’s Stereo Hearts, Bizarrap and Quevedo’s Vol. 52, Harry Styles’ As it Was, and more are also among the club.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude for her achievement. She reshared Spotify‘s poster that had her picture and read, “Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me is the newest member of the Billions Club. Thanks to all the fans.” Reacting to the same, Selena wrote, “Grateful,” and added a white heart emoji.

Selena’s track Calm Down with Rema also made it to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and bagged the 8th spot.

Congratulations to Selena Gomez for her new achievement.

