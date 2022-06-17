Kevin Hart is one of the most-followed comedians in America who has come a long way since his debut, becoming one of the most sought-after actors in a comic role. He is also much-loved for his hosting gigs but did you know that once, Hart was in such a pickle that he had to back out as the host of Oscars 2019. He had to issue an official apology for a series of tweets from the past, some of which were blatantly homophobic.

For the unversed, Kevin is all set for the release of the comedy-action film, The Man from Toronto, which is expected to hit the theatres on the 24th of this month. The film has been directed by Patrick Hughes and features actors like Woody Harrelson and Pierson Fode in key roles. The trailer of this flick was launched just two weeks back and there seems to be a lot of hype around the film ever since.

Back in 2019, the most problematic issues in the film industry were being called out openly on social media and it was clear that some changes had to be brought in. Homophobia, which was rampantly present in comedy back in the day, was no more acceptable and thankfully so. It was around this time when Kevin Hart was named the host of Oscars 2019 and let’s just say people were not happy.

They dug out all his problematic statements from the past and some of them were snippets from his stand-up special Seriously Funny where he mentioned his son being gay was one of his biggest concerns.

According to NDTV, one of Kevin Hart’s tweets, now deleted, mentioned, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.”

While another one said, “Why does (Damien Dante Wayans’) profile pic look like a gay bill board for AIDS”

However, Kevin Hart read the situation and decided to back down from the hosting gig with a tweet and apology that read, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

