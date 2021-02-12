Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has reportedly been defrauded of $1 million by his personal shopper.

Advertisement

Long Island City resident Dylan Syer was arraigned in New York on charges including grand larceny, according to a Page Six report. Syer allegedly used credit cards belonging to Hart, 41, to fund a lavish lifestyle that included high-end watches, bags and a Sam Friedman painting.

Advertisement

According to the Queens County DA, it all started with small, legitimate and authorised purchases for Kevin Hart, before the actor’s credit cards were used to funnel cash into Syer’s personal accounts and for purchasing items he then couriered home and to his business.

The fraud committed against Kevin Hart was worth over $1.2 million, and done over the last two years. Meanwhile, Kevin is in the news for various reasons, including his social media activities and the long line up of films he has in his kitty.

For more or this and the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams Recreating Their Sensual Smooch From ‘The Notebook’ On Stage Is Thirst Level: Maximum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube