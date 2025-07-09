Netflix has made a smart move by adding Mr. Robot to its lineup, and fans couldn’t be happier. The platform, known for pushing its own original titles, occasionally drops a series from outside its walls that ends up stealing the spotlight, and this one already proved its worth before arriving. It has four seasons, racked up multiple major awards, and has a grip on viewers that never really lets go.

What Is Mr. Robot About?

The series, created by Sam Esmail and led by Rami Malek, explores the life of Elliot Alderson, a gifted cybersecurity engineer in New York who spends his nights as a hacker. He’s quiet and withdrawn, dealing with heavy mental battles, and soon finds himself swept into a secret group called fsociety.

Their mission is not small: They are out to hit the world’s biggest corporation and wipe out consumer debt altogether. That idea alone carries the show into deeper and darker territory. According to Unilad, the supporting cast includes the likes of Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, and Grace Gummer. The twists come hard and fast in the show, and it does not slow down.

Hello, friend. Mr. Robot: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 3. pic.twitter.com/TTPEc9dmlb — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2025

Mr. Robot Ratings & Reviews Speak Volumes

Mr. Robot originally aired on USA Network between 2015 and 2019. Critics didn’t hold back as it holds a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season alone hit 98 percent, and the overall series stands at a powerful 94%.

Viewers were ecstatic to see the show stream on Netflix. With all four seasons now on Netflix, long-time fans are hyped to see it hit a new wave of viewers. Many have called it one of the best shows ever made, and some are already planning to rewatch it in full.

One tweeted, “Mr Robot is back on streaming now (Netflix) and it’s probably the best show ever so you should all watch it.” Another added, “UMMMMMMMMM WHAT?????? I AM /READY/ FOR THE MR. ROBOT RENAISSANCE Y’ALL I’M ABOUT TO BE SO INSUFFERABLE OVER THIS SHOW AGAIN.”

Mr Robot is back on streaming now (Netflix) and it’s probably the best show ever so you should all watch it pic.twitter.com/zb7UVu1iHw — Josh (@joshgrunt) July 5, 2025

UMMMMMMMMM WHAT?????? I AM /READY/ FOR THE MR. ROBOT RENAISSANCE Y’ALL I’M ABOUT TO BE SO INSUFFERABLE OVER THIS SHOW AGAIN https://t.co/is0ty9MFpG pic.twitter.com/nX3TFuK6un — kernel panic attack (@goodbyefriend) June 12, 2025

A third wrote, “Mr robot now on netflix i hope all my oomfs wake up and watch it for them.” Someone else said, “Im so happy to see that Mr. Robot made it to Netflix. People really need to watch this show.”

mr robot now on netflix i hope all my oomfs wake up and watch it for them pic.twitter.com/EYKZFy3v7T — kaitlyn dever emmy campaign manager (@captnmarvl) July 5, 2025

Im so happy to see that Mr. Robot made it to Netflix. People really need to watch this show. pic.twitter.com/e3MrlglIIm — MłЛΞЯVΛ БŁU (@Seraphim2311) July 5, 2025

The series is streaming on Netflix now, and there’s no doubt, it’s about to make a lot of noise.

