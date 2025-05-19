The Amateur quietly held its ground like a seasoned underdog, while Final Destination: Bloodlines soaked up most of the spotlight with a thunderous box office debut. The Rami Malek-led film didn’t ride in on any franchise glory, but it chipped away at expectations week after week.

The movie stacked up a respectable $40 million in the US and nudged close to $100 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Honestly, it’s no small feat in a landscape where even star-led action flicks like A Working Man barely make it past the finish line with similar totals.

The Amateur: A Low-Key Spy Thriller

Unlike other flashy thriller movies, The Amateur leans into its old-school espionage roots. Rami Malek leads the charge here with the quiet weight of an actor returning to a lead role after a long gap. His supporting turns in mega-hits like Oppenheimer and No Time to Die may have boosted visibility, but here, the spotlight is squarely on him.

The film’s already in the clear with $93.4 million worldwide and a production budget of around $60 million. That alone puts it ahead of plenty of recent contenders. For instance, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag couldn’t pull off the same trick. And while streaming and home media will likely pad the profits further, the fact that The Amateur got this far through theatrical alone is telling.

Viewers Approve, Even If Critics Are Lukewarm

The film’s 88% audience score paints a clear picture. Critics hovered around 60%, but viewers showed up anyway, especially older men, a group Hollywood tends to sideline. According to Collider, the success of shows like Reacher and Yellowstone has already proved there’s a sizable market there. It seems that the same crowd showed up for The Amateur, boosting it past titles like The Monkey and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

