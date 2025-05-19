The Zach Lipovsky-directed Final Destination: Bloodlines has finally been released in theaters, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially for horror movie fans. With its opening weekend collections, the film has surpassed the domestic hauls of two of the previous Final Destination movies. Bloodlines has also surpassed the entire global run of one of the installments. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s domestic opening weekend collection has crushed the industry’s projections. It is also the biggest ever for R-rated horror movies in the post-pandemic era. Bloodlines coming in the summer has proved beneficial for the movie, and the engaging plotline is the biggest reason behind it. The latest horror movie has achieved excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 93% and certified it fresh on the aggregate site.

The critics’ consensus read – Adding some surprising emotional layers onto the ghoulish bones of Final Destination’s mythology, Bloodlines ingeniously executes grisly set pieces with precision and turns impending doom into outrageous fun. The audience is also on the same page as the critics, as they gave the film 89% on Popcornmeter. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a spectacular $51 million on its opening weekend at the US box office.

The popularity of the movie is the same across the international markets as it collected $51 million overseas as well. It collected that amount over 71 markets, registering the 3rd biggest international debut for horror movies post-COVID. It has even beaten Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s $35.4 million and A Quiet Place: Day One‘s $45.5 million overseas debuts. Bloodlines has, therefore, had a global opening of $102 million.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has surpassed the global run of Final Destination 2. The sixth film has beaten the second installment in all respects. For the record, the 2003 movie collected $90.9 million in its worldwide run, which has now been beaten by Bloodlines. Hence, this 2025 release is the fifth-highest-grossing film in the franchise now. Final Destination: Bloodlines, released on May 16, will beat all the previous Final Destination movies in a week.

