A Quiet Place: Day One is getting a streaming release after scaring the theatrical audience. The film is a prequel to the post-apocalyptic horror franchise and follows the events of the day of the alien invasion which made the whole world go silent.

The movie hit the theaters on June 28th this year and received critical acclaim along with box office success. While the previous films revolved around the Abbott family, the third installment introduced new characters, which have been appreciated by the audience.

A Quiet Place: Day One Streaming Release Date and Platform

A Quiet Place: Day One begins streaming on Paramount+ on August 27th, the platform announced on Monday. The film will be available to stream in the US and Canada as of now, while the release date for international territories will be announced later. To watch the film online, you need to be an active subscriber of Paramount+. The service costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan and $12.99 a month for an ad-free plan.

A Quiet Place: Day One Earned $261 Million Worldwide

Like the previous films in the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One also had a dream theatrical run, with an opening of almost $100 million worldwide. The global gross of the film now stands at $261.1 million against a budget of $67 million. The movie ranks third in the franchise in terms of collections as the first two films grossed $341 million and $297.4 million, respectively.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One follows Samira who visits her home in New York City, but her trip becomes a nightmare when mysterious creatures arrive on Earth and start to attack anyone who makes the slightest of noise. With her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected friend, Eric, Samira must go on a dangerous journey through a city that has suddenly gone quiet. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o as Samira and Joseph Quinn as Eric, along with Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Eliane Umuhire.

