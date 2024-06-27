After the immense success of A Quiet Place Parts I and II, here comes the third film in the franchise! A Quiet Place: Day One serves as a spin-off and prequel to the post-apocalyptic horror film series.

The movie delves into the origins of the alien creatures when they first landed on Earth. While the other two films starred the likes of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Cillian Murphy; the prequel is set to feature an entirely new cast. So how can you watch A Quiet Place: Day One? Read on to find out.

How to Watch A Quiet Place: Day One in Theaters and on Streaming

Keeping up with the previous films in the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One will also be released in theaters. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, June 28th, 2024. It will open in some 3700 cinemas, including IMAX screens. A Quiet Place: Day One has a runtime of 1 hour and 39 minutes, which makes it the longest film in the franchise.

As for streaming, the release date is yet to be announced. However, it is known that the film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, so it will arrive for streaming on Paramount+ after its theatrical run. Paramount+ usually debuts new films around one and a half months after their theatrical release, hence, A Quiet Place: Day One is expected to drop on the streaming platform in mid-August. However, the official confirmation is awaited from Paramount.

A Quiet Place: Day One is Made on a Budget of $67 Million

A Quiet Place: Day One is the costliest film in the franchise so far, with a budget of $67 million. In comparison, the first film, which came out in 2018, was made with a budget of only $18 million, while its 2020 sequel cost $61 million. Both the films were helmed by John Krasinski; on the other hand, the prequel is directed by Michael Sarnoski, from a story he co-wrote with Krasinski.

The spin-off follows a woman named Sam, who faces an alien invasion in New York City. These aliens have ultrasonic hearing and eliminate anyone who comes their way. Lupita Nyong’o stars in the role of Sam, and is accompanied by actors Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

