A Quiet Place- Day One Trailer Review: Chaos Unleashes In Lupita Starrer Apocalyptic Prequel, But It Lacks The Thrill Of The Original

A new Quiet Place: Day One Trailer was released, and we are back to the apocalyptic land that led to the events of John Krasinski’s The Quiet Place. Starring Lupita Nyong’o & Stranger Things’s Fame Joseph Quinn. While John Krasinski returns for the story writing, Michael Sarnoski takes over the director’s cap. The third movie in John’s one-of-a-kind horror movie franchise is a prequel to The Quiet Place II. It serves as the origin story of how the creatures came to be. In the new trailer, silence is golden and key for these characters to survive in a fast-paced action flick with no sound.

In the trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, we are taken back to a normal-seeming New York that quickly disintegrated because of these creatures taking over the world. Silence is key to their survival, and the trailer is full of suspense and confusion.

While the action sequences and chases without sound effects evoke a sense of awe for the movie’s brilliance, it feels like you already know what is going to happen, and that is a good thing. While the theme promises to take you through an origin movie, the plot feels strong but lacks the sparkles and thrills that Krasinski has delivered before.

The 2-minute 26-second trailer shows a happy Lupita going through life in New York. Things go about as usual until she and thousands of others see something weird happening in the sky. Soon enough, a random attack of these alien-like creatures wreaks havoc on the city. As sounds become infrequent, she meets Joshep’s character, both bound by fate for their survival. We see a character tell us that there will be no humans soon enough, predicting the storyline that follows thoroughly in Emily Blunt starrer The Quiet Place ll.

The trailer echoes the brilliance of the previous movies in some parts. But something feels a little less exciting about this prequel compared to the hype surrounding its announcement.

Helmed By Paramount Pictures, The premise is that Earth is being attacked by aliens who attack anything that makes a sound. The first two films occur several months after the initial invasion. But Day One begins on the day they first invade.

Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directed and wrote the screenplay for Day One. He wrote the story with John Krasinski, who starred in and directed the first two films. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski serve as producers. In addition to Nyong’o and Quinn, Day One features Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

The Quiet Place: Day One trailer has all of the ingredients of John Krasinski’s hit movies. But maybe we have had enough of the franchise itself, especially if it does not offer anything new or fresh to the idea of an eerily silent world.

A Quiet Place: Day One releases worldwide on June 28, 2024!

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

