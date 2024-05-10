The Fantastic Four reboot finally found its villain, Galactus, in British actor Ralph Ineson. Earlier this year, the movie had already announced its main cast, comprising four team members. Ineson has been part of several popular projects, and today, we brought a detailed article about the seasoned actor’s works and achievements. Keep scrolling for more.

About the actor-

Ralph Michael Ineson was born in Leeds and studied at Woodleigh School and Pocklington School. He studied theatre at Lancaster University’s Furness College and worked as a teacher and cricket coach at York Sixth Form College.

Ralph Ineson is widely acknowledged for his deep voice and heavy Yorkshire accent. From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, he has been part of famous shows and movies. Marvel is known to catapult actors into a different level of stardom, and the same might happen with Ineson. For example, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth’s stardom increased tenfold after joining the MCU. Robert Downey Jr not only kickstarted the MCU, but it also gave him a new lease of life in terms of career.

Shows & Movies he has done-

Ralph Ineson is famous for his recurring role as Chris Finch in the BBC comedy The Office. Ineson appeared as Luke Mullen in BBC’s Playing the Field. He has also appeared in the second season of HBO’s Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw. The British actor also featured in Cillian Murphy-led Peaky Blinders in the role of Connor Nutley in Season 3.

In movies, Ralph Ineson has appeared in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 as Amycus Carrow. Not many know, but he was already a part of the MCU before being reportedly cast as Galactus in the Fantastic Four reboot. The Office actor was a Ravager Pilot in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He has appeared in movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dolittle, The Pope’s Exorcist, and most recently, in the horror flick The First Omen.

His Fantastic Four role-

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph Ineson has been roped in to play the antagonist in the Fantastic Four reboot starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

He will be an all-powerful Galactus who consumes planets to sustain his life force. Galactus was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and appeared in Fantastic Four #48. He was initially a Taa-an space explorer called Galan, who gained cosmic abilities by passing near a star. His powers and abilities include cosmic awareness, telepathy, telekinesis, energy projection, size alteration, and much more. He is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe.

For the unversed, Galactus appeared in the 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer but was portrayed as a CGI-formed cosmic cloud. Ozark actress Julia Garner has been cast as Silver Surfer in the Fantastic Four reboot directed by Matt Shakman. Award-winning veteran actor John Malkovich has also been reportedly roped in for an undisclosed role in the MCU.

The MCU flick is slated to be released into the theatres in 2025. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

