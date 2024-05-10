Dorit and Paul Kemsley, known for starring in Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have decided to separate after nine years of marriage. The reality stars announced their separation on social media on Thursday, stating that they had been facing issues in their marriage and had mutually agreed upon this challenging decision.

Dorit, 47, and Paul “PK” Kemsley, 56, tied the knot in 2015 after four years of dating. They share two children together: 10-year-old son Jagger and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix. In the last few months, speculations have been rife about the trouble in the couple’s marriage.

Dorit and Paul Kemsley Announce Separation on Instagram

On May 9, the former couple released a joint statement on their Instagram stories that read, “We have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children.”

The two added that they needed some time apart to protect their friendship and have a peaceful environment for their kids. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” stated the two, adding, “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The Couple Got Married in 2015

Dorit, a fashion designer, and Paul, a real estate agent, first met in 2011 and soon fell in love. After three years of dating, they welcomed their son Jagger in 2014 before exchanging their wedding vows in a ceremony in New York in March 2015. The following year, Dorit gave birth to their second child, daughter Phoenix.

While the couple was going strong initially, things seemed less bright in the subsequent few years. In October 2023, when the reports of trouble in their paradise first started surfacing, Dorit and Paul shut down rumors of separation by stating that though their marriage has had some challenging years, they remain committed to each other.

The couple also addressed their issues in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. In March 2024, Dorit again refuted separation rumors by posting PDA-filled pictures with her husband on Instagram on their ninth wedding anniversary. However, the relationship ended as the couple announced their separation two months later.

Must Read: Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry To Headline Netflix’s Action Thriller ‘The Union’ As Secret Agents

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News