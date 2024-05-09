Entertainment Weekly unveiled a series of stills from the upcoming Netflix action film The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry as secret agents. The movie follows an unsuspecting construction worker named Mike (Wahlberg), who gets entangled in espionage after his former high school flame Roxanne (Berry) recruits him for a crucial US intelligence operation. Alongside Berry and Wahlberg, the star-studded cast of The Union includes J.K. Simmons, Alice Lee, Mike Colter, Jessica De Gouw, Adewale Akinnuoya-Agbaje, Jackie Earle Haley, Lucy Cork, and Patch Darragh.

Entertainment Weekly’s feature on The Union also provided insights from Wahlberg. He explained that at the start, viewers encounter Mike living with his mother, leading a predictable life. However, Roxanne’s recruitment disrupts his routine, plunging the former construction worker into the thrilling world of espionage.

The first images showcase Roxanne and Mike casually walking down a street, and the next photo shows them chatting at a bar. In the following shot, Berry stands next to J.K Simmons, overlooking a canal in London. The last image captures Berry and Wahlberg’s characters in action, evading an unknown danger, as they both appear visibly concerned while looking off into the distance.

Must Read: Courteney Cox Shares Emotional Post Marking The 20th Anniversary Of Friends Finale: “Forever Grateful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News