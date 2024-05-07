Courteney Cox briefly reflected on the Friends series finale as she marked the 20th anniversary of the hit show’s final episode on her Instagram.

On Monday, May 6, the 59-year-old actress shared an emotional message alongside a clip from the show’s last episode. Courteney Cox captioned the post, writing, “It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful.”

Friends, which premiered in 1994, ran for ten seasons before bowing out in 2004. The show followed a group of six close friends living in New York City. The Iconic show is also marking its 30th anniversary since its premiere, which launched its cast to superstardom.

The emotional final scene shared in the Instagram Post featured Monica Geller(played by Courteney Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribiani (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Chandler Bing (late Matthew Perry) all huddled in Monica and Rachel’s old apartment before Monica and Chandler left for their new house in the suburbs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

At the end of the scene, the visibly upset cast held hands on the set of the apartment and gave an emotional speech as the crew and audience erupted with applause.

Courteney Cox’s emotional post commemorating the 20th anniversary of the show’s series finale comes on the heels of cast member Perry’s death at age 54 in October 2023.

At the time, the Friends cast, who have remained close for three decades, shared a joint statement saying, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The hit sitcom, now streaming on Netflix, continues to draw a new generation of fans.

Must Read: How To Watch Planet Of The Apes: A Complete Guide To Watch All The Films In Release & Chronological Order Ahead Of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Release (Updated)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News