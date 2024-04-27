Courteney Cox became a household name because of the Friends sitcom. The TV show aired from 1994 to 2004, and her character Monica was one of the most loved ones. The sitcom also stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler, Matt LeBlanc as Joey and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe.

In Friends, fans couldn’t get enough of Courteney Cox’s performance and screen presence. She looked stunning in every scene, especially when she wore red. However, in a recent interview, the 59-year-old actress has made some startling revelations about getting old and feeling jealous.

Courtney Cox in Friends As Monica

The Scream movie actress revealed that the thing she likes the least about herself is any feeling of jealousy. The Friends star shared on the Minnie Questions podcast, “Whether you can feel replaced or whether it’s… I think just jealousy is such a horrible emotion to have, and I have that sometimes. I get jealous or afraid, whether it’s because I’m getting older and I can’t stay in the game, or it could be about anything, but anytime I feel jealous, I can’t stand it. “I will talk to my therapist and go, ‘I just hate this feeling.”

The Friends actress added that she knows she’s not replaceable when she takes a step back. However, she has experienced feelings of jealousy, whether in her friendships, relationships, or even her work.

Courteney Cox On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Meanwhile, on May 6, 2024, Friends’ Final Episode will mark 20 years since it aired on TV. According to reports, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and the rest of the show’s cast have planned something to honour the show and their late friend, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler. Unfortunately, Perry passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.

