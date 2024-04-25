Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish is only 22 but way more mature than her age. There’s been a drastic transformation from wearing baggy clothes to loving her body. Thanks to her private sessions in dim lights and in front of the mirror. Yes, you heard that right. The American celebrity is going unfiltered about her intimate life, and below are all the spicy details you need!

The No Time To Die singer has faced public scrutiny at a very young age. She was only 14 when her debut single, Ocean’s Eyes, grabbed attention. After tons of images and spottings in loose clothes, she was massively trolled when her picture in a tank top surfaced on the internet. Many refused to believe she was only 19 at the time. Billie has come a long way in the journey of dealing with negativity and self-love.

Billie Eilish has been in love with girls her whole life!

In a cover interview for Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish has revealed coming to terms with her s*xuality while working on her song, Lunch. Interestingly, she wrote a chunk of the song before she was with a woman. However, the rest of it was completed after the same-sex intimate experience. She added, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a v*gina.”

Billie Eilish also went unfiltered about her fondling moments. She added, “Partly because it’s hot…it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself.”

Billie Eilish came out of her closet in 2023

It was only last year when Billie Eilish ended up coming out of the closet. She didn’t intend to do so for a million years but expressed her love for the same s*x in a Variety interview. She also revealed that she did not intentionally share details about her personal life.

