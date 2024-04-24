Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You is one of the most loved movies of 2023. The romantic comedy was recently released on Netflix, and the audience can’t get enough of the duo. Because of this movie, the conversation about rom-coms scarcity in the current cinematic world sparked online. The actors are thrilled with all the love they’ve received for the movie.

Anyone But You grabbed headlines even before the film’s release. During the film’s shooting, a video of Sydney and Glen went viral, in which the actress was in Powell’s arms. Netizens speculated that the duo was hooking up, which led to Glen Powell’s break-up with his girlfriend. In an interview, the actor reveals that all the offscreen camaraderie between the two was Sweeney’s idea. From the flirtatious gaze, cute pics together to the heavy praises for each other often, everything was a part of their marketing campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

In an interview with the NY Times, Glen Powell praised the marketing genius side of Syndey Sweeney. The actor shared, “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney, who was also Anyone But You’s executive producer, revealed how she was actively a part of every call regarding the film’s marketing and distribution. The Immaculate actress stated, ” wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

Watch Anyone But You Trailer

Anyone But You is directed by Will Gluck, and it is based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing play. The cast has teased the audience with a sequel for their romantic comedy!

Must Read: Kanye West Turns Social Media Upside Down With His NSFW Confession About America’s Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Netizens React: “What Is Wrong With This Guy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News