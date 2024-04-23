Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She’s blessed us with iconic movies like The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Alice In Wonderland, and The Dark Knight Rises, among many others. But did you know she was once asked to kiss 10 men in a single day? Scroll below for the unknown trivia!

Like most actors, Anne succumbed to the bizarre audition practices of the 2000s. In order to test the chemistry between the two actors, they were asked to make out during auditions. The practice was considered quite normal, although Hathaway called it the “worst possible” way.

Anne Hathaway recalls bizarre auditions process in the 2000s

Recalling her ordeal, Anne Hathaway told V magazine, “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

Anne clarified that no one was trying to be “awful” or “hurt” her. She instead tried to sound “excited” about it. It indeed was a difficult time, and the actress feels that we know better now!

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway will be next seen in The Idea Of You. It is based on a novel by the same name, Robinne Lee.

More about The Idea Of You

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Idea Of You is a romantic comedy that is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024. It revolves around a single mother who falls in love with the lead singer of a popular boy band. The film co-stars Anne (41) opposite Cinderella fame Nicholas Galitzine (29).

Apart from playing the lead, Anne Hathaway will also be seen co-producing the project.

