Spice Girls Reunite For Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday! Viral Video Shared By David Beckham Sparks New Album!

We’ll tell you what we want, what we want, is a Spice Girls Reunion! And it happened! Yes, you read that right, a Spice Girl reunion happened at none other than Posh Spice Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday! After years of seeing mini-reunions and run-ins, all the Spice Girls reunited to celebrate Victoria’s big 50, and husband David Beckham had all the deets!

Victoria Beckham‘s birthday party was no less than a grand gala, and we wouldn’t expect anything else from the first lady of football. The exuberant guest list was filled with A-listers and superstars Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, and Tom Cruise were among the attendees. Alright, so the Spice Girls reunion was the high point of the night. Victoria (Posh Spice) is seen dancing with her former bandmates Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (formerly Geri Halliwell, Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) in a video that her husband, football legend David Beckham, shared. They can be seen dancing to their hit song Stop from Spiceworld, which came out in 1997. Naturally, the video went viral right away. We are discussing the Spice Girls, after all.

David captioned the video of all the Spice Girls dancing together and having the time of their life, “I mean come On! Fans were overjoyed to see the pop queens back together after decades!

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

In case you were unaware, the British pop group Spice Girls was formed in 1994. With global chart-topping hits like Wannabe and Say You’ll Be There, the group amassed album sales in the tens of millions.

During the birthday performance, the bandmates were seen singing along as they performed the Stop dance routine together, but they did not appear to be using microphones. In 1994, the Spice Girls were formed as a result of their response to an advertisement seeking members for an all-girl group.

Spice Girls became an international pop culture phenomenon with the release of their chart-topping debut single, Wannabe, in 1996. They coined the phrase “Girl Power” to empower women, and the phrase “Spice Mania” quickly spread throughout the world. The Spice Girls eventually broke up in 2001 after Geri Halliwell left the group in 1998. However, they got back together for tours in 2007 and a 2012 appearance at the London Olympic closing ceremony. In 2019, a tour of Europe was held, but without Victoria.

But hey, is the reunion hinting at something bigger? We will have to wait and see!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Review: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Are Glazing Blazing In This Raunchy Trailer; This Is Just What MCU Needs Right Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News