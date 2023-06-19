Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are one of the hottest couples in the world. The former footballer has been married to his designer wife for over two decades, and the couple shares four children together. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Victoria revealed some raunchy details about their s*x life while spilling the beans on David’s manhood. Not just that, the designer also claimed that she was happy about her active s*x life with her husband in the same interview; scroll below to read the scoop.

Victoria and David enjoy a huge fan following among fans with over 30 and 79 million followers on Instagram. They often give the fans a sneak peek into their luxurious lifestyle, and it’s adorable to repeatedly see their love and PDA for each other.

In a conversation with The Mirror once, Victoria Beckham spilled the beans on having a mirrored ceiling and said, “There’s a room like a tart’s boudoir, with leopard print everywhere and a mirrored ceiling.”

Victoria Beckham added, “Then there’s our bedroom, which is quite virginal and white, with a big four-poster, old-oak bed.” The designer added, “I’m getting into bed with David Beckham every night, so, you know, there’d be something wrong if I said, ‘sleep’.”

She once told Allure that she doesn’t wear anything to bed and told the same thing to The Mirror and said, “I tend to wear nothing. But David bought me these little sets from Agent Provocateur…”

In 2008, David Beckham appeared in an Emporio Armani underwear ad, and fans went gaga over his manhood but thought it was edited; however, Victoria gushed over it in the interview and said that she’s proud to ‘see his p*nis 25ft tall’.

The designer added, “It’s huge. It’s enormous. Massive. If I looked like that I’d walk down the streets in my panties too.” Victoria then spoke about her active s*x life with David Beckham and said, “I’m proud I still have a really good s*x life with David. He is very much in proportion,” and also compared it with tractor exhaust pipe and said, “He does have a huge one, though. He does. You can see it in the advert. It is all his. It is like a tractor exhaust pipe!”

Haha, that indeed is a fun conversation to read, and we loved how Victoria Beckham was so candid about her intimate life with her husband and former football player David Beckham.

