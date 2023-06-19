Sylvester Stallone is a celebrated actor in the action genre with iconic films like the Rocky and Rambo series. The actor who once did soft p*rn left doing love scenes because his wife, Jennifer Flavin, was not comfortable with it. After his film, The Specialist in 1994, opposite Sharon Stone, scroll below to get all the juicy deets.

Stallone and Sharon shared great dynamics off-screen as well and gave each other company and entertained one another on the sets, and Stallone was nothing but praises for his co-star. The movie featured a n*de scene, and the actress wasn’t too comfortable with it, as per an interview; the Rocky star had said she wasn’t cooperating on the sets while filming the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone and the makers of The Specialist had to convince Sharon Stone a lot to get her to agree to do the steamy love scene with the actor. Stallone once told the Ain’t It Cool News, “OK. Let it be known, I didn’t want to do this scene because Sharon was not cooperating. We get to the set, and she decides not to take her robe off. The director asks only a few of the crew to remain, and she still won’t take it off.” He further recalled, “I promised her I wouldn’t take any liberties, so what’s the problem? She said, ‘I’m just sick of n*dity’. I asked her if she could get sick of it on someone else’s film. She was having none of it, so I went down to my trailer, brought back a bottle of Black Death vodka that was given to me by Michael Douglas and after half-a-dozen shots, we were wet and wild.”

The intimacy and the n*de scene had an effect on Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin as well, she felt insecure about it, and kind of forbade Stallone to do any kind of love scene in the future. Speaking to Irish Examiner, the Rambo star revealed, “Jennifer does not believe you can just be acting and thinks there must be some kind of romantic attachment. I hated doing it, and Jennifer was upset, so I knew that would be the last time for me.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Blamed Stepfather Antonio Banderas For Her Mother’s Depression? Insiders Claim, “She Thinks He’s The Most Disgusting Inconsiderate Pig Ever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News