BLACKPINK is one of the highest-ranking South Korean bands led by four girls= Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose, who are ruling over millions and millions of hearts. They are not only giving hit songs, but they are also breaking records with their musical journey. All of the four members are famous in their own individual fields as well as a group.

All four girls have a beautiful bond with each other, and often in interviews and shows, we get to see that glimpse. Today, we stumbled upon a throwback video where the BLACKPINK girls can be seen in a candid mood. Check out the clip below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the throwback video shared on YouTube, Lisa was asked ‘who would she date from the band, if she was a boy’, and the songstress’ answer left the group in shock. Lisa said without taking a second, ‘Jennie Unnie’, and when she was asked why she chose her, she revealed that she finds her ‘s*xy’. This left the group and Jennie blushing.

Watch the video clip here:

Then Jennie can be heard saying, “These days, Lisa does touch me a lot. You do that for a reason.” And Lisa and Jennie exchanged cute looks. However, both of them are 100% straight.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to react to it. One of the BLINKS wrote, “The way Jennie said ‘you do that for a reason’ aww.”

Another one commented, “The actual question that was cut out of the video was “If you were a boy, which member in the group would you date” Lisa originally chose herself but she couldn’t pick herself so she chose Jennie.”

One of them penned, “I literally choked when Jennie said ‘She’s been touching me a lot lately’.”

Another comment can be read as “She didn’t even hesitate to answer. Too cute <3”

Well, what are your thoughts about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie’s equation?

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Wins Hearts With His Sweet Gesture Towards Paparazzi, Keeps Bowing & Waving, Impressed ARMY Calls Him “Bowing Fairy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News