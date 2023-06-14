The South Korean boy band BTS is currently on cloud nine as they are celebrating their 10th anniversary. The band, which started off with hip-hop music, has created a new genre of music in the world. Despite spending only a decade in the industry, the band is among the most followed musical groups. As they receive immense love from their fan ARMY, they do not forget being humble with everyone and treat people with respect. Jungkook recently showcased how mannered he is with his treatment of South Korean media at the airport.

Jungkook is the band’s youngest member, aka maknae, who debuted at the age of 15. Apart from him, the band also has RM, V, Jin, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope. While Jungkook has given his melodious voice to the group’s award-winning tracks, he has also showcased his individual talent on international platforms.

It is safe to say that not just the BTS fan ARMY but also South Korean media loves Jungkook. They never fail to capture him either stepping out of any event or boarding a flight. On June 14, Jungkook surprisingly arrived at the Incheon Airport or an overseas schedule in his black car. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, he quickly greeted the media waiting for him with a sweet gesture, a bow.

The singer donned a black sweatshirt, track pants, purple beanie and a face mask to stay protected. He was seemingly delighted to meet the paparazzi as he kept waving at them and showing his respects via bowing. The K-Pop star’s clips from the airport have gone viral as fans cannot stop praising him for staying down to earth.

A Twitter user wrote, “jungkook is always so humble and polite he kept waving and bowing to the fans and the reporters till the end,” while another penned, “He keeps bowing as usual. HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK.”

jungkook is always so humble and polite he kept waving and bowing to the fans and the reporters till the end :(

A third fan wrote, “Bowing fairy Jungkook.”

