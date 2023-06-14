Scarlett Johansson is among the Hollywood A-list actresses with an illustrious career. From rom-coms to superhero films, the actress has explored various genres ever since her debut. While she enjoys a massive fan following, the actress once had a phase when she wanted to leave the industry after being rejected from Sandra Bullock-starrer Gravity. Recalling the time, Scarlett recently shared her experience of screen testing for the 2013 film.

Scarlett began her acting career at an early age with the 1994 drama North. She further established herself as a lead actress. In 2003, she shifted to doing some adult roles with Lost in Translation.

As the actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Asteroid City, she recently recalled auditioning for a movie she could not bag. While interacting with Entertainment Tonight, the actress threw light on her screen test for Gravity and mentioned how she hadto sit in an astronaut suit. She said, “I did a screen test for the movie Gravity, that Sandra Bullock is fantastic in, but I had to be in like the full whole space suit thing, and sort of pretend I was kind of like floating in space.”

Scarlett Johansson continued she was actually sitting in a chair pretending to be in space. She said, “Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on.”

Last month, the actress revealed how getting turned down from Gravity and Iron Man left her frustrated in 2011 that she questioned her own job. She said, “I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’”

Well, she did get the Iron Man 2 movie as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and the rest is history.

