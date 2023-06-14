Tom Holland has been playing the role of awkward, clumsy and yet funny Spider-Man since 2016. From comics to movies, the Marvel superhero has always been shown crushing over a girl. However, Holland in one of his earlier interviews shared that he would not mind playing a gay Spider-Man. The British star also agreed that the MCU needed more than just straight White guys.

Tom Holland first appeared in the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in the year 2016. However, his first solo movie as the superhero came in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Holland then reprised his roles in movies namely Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Speaking of his interview, Tom Holland, as per Indie Wire, the actor shared he is fine if his Marvel superhero came out as gay saying, “Yeah, of course.” The skilled actor also agreed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to get more inclusive on the LGBTQ front as soon as possible. Holland continued, “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.” The award-winning star added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

On similar lines, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier stated that the next phase of Marvel films will include the MCU’s first openly gay character. “We haven’t been shy about saying that that’s coming and that there’s much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future,” said Feige adding, “It’s coming soon.”

Circling back to Tom Holland, the ‘Devil All The Time’ star recently revealed that he took a year off from work and is already eight months into it after not getting good reviews for his psychological thriller The Crowded Room.

