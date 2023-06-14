When ‘Crash Landing On You’ Star Son Ye-Jin Expressed Her Wish To Buy BTS A Meal But One Thing Bothered Her

The entire world has become a fan of South Korean entertainment and often wishes to see some unexpected crossovers involving their favourite stars. One such incident did happen when Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-jin expressed her fondness for the K-Pop boy band BTS and said she would want to buy them food when she was trying to avoid meeting new people.

Ye-jin starred in the 2018 show Something In The Rain which came out to be a hit. The actress treated many of her close ones after the show was aired, but one band she wanted to take out was BTS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Son Ye-Jin and BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope attended the 2018 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards. During the event, the Thirty-Nine actress revealed how many people are asking her to buy meals for them after the drama, but she is trying not to meet many.” When the host asked her, “Is there anyone here that you want to buy a meal for?” after thinking for a moment, Ye-jin turned to the Dynamite crooners and said with a smile, “BTS.”

Soon after her response, fans could not help but hoot while Ye-jin laughed. BTS members also gave sweet reactions to the actress’ confession. As Suga clapped and bowed his head, RM burst out laughing. Jin, being the sweetest as he is, flashed the finger hearts while an overjoyed V bumped his fists in the air. Jimin and J-Hope smiled, and Jungkook bowed his head.

Well, Son Ye-jin was not done there as amid the hooting, she left everyone in splits as she said, “But I’m worried because there are so many members.” Even the band’s members were spotted giggling while hearing the answer as the host added, “Anyway, I hope Son Ye-jin buys food for BTS.” Watch the clip shared by a YouTube fan page here:

This was not the only crossover that fans came across involving Ye-jin and BTS members. In the 2019 romance drama Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin’s Seri meets a North Korean BTS fan who reveals her favourite member is Jeon Jungkook.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Broke Silence On Her N*de Pics Leak & Opened Up About Being In A Long Distance Relationship: “Either Your Boyfriend Is Going To Look At P*rn Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News