BTS’ members are indeed reaching new heights breaking various records with their tracks. The band enjoys a massive following of millions known as BTS ARMY and has millions of streams on various platforms. As Jimin is currently basking in the success of his latest album, FACE, he has broken the record of his bandmate Jungkook. Scroll down to know the scoop.

BTS’ members began their musical journey in 2013 after they were brought together by their agency HYBE Entertainment. The band began with seven members: RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V. They are all set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary soon.

Now, Jimin has reached a new milestone and surpassed his own bandmate with it. As of May 26, the singer has become the fastest male K-Pop solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify in just 393 days. This record was previously held by Jimin’s bandmate Jungkook, who reached this milestone in 409 days.

Jimin’s hit tracks, such as Like Crazy from his latest album, Face, have aided in breaking this record. His previous track, Set Me Free Pt 2 and four other tracks are among the most streamed songs. His other popular songs are VIBE, With You and Fast X’s OST Angel Pt. 1.

Apart from this, the singer has scored a new record with his creations. As per the Official Singles Charts, which is regarded as the Billboard of the UK, Jimin’s Angel Pt 1 with NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, JVKE, and Muni Long has debuted on no. 82. With this entry, he has become the first South Korean soloist to have the most number of his tracks on the chart, with Like Crazy at #8, Set Me Free Pt 2 at #30 and VIBE at #96.

Congratulations to Jimin on breaking these records.

