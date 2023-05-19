The makers of the popular series ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ recently returned with a spin-off series, ‘XO, Kitty’. The show focused on Kitty, the youngest among the Covey sisters, and her quest to find true love. As she explores her interests, it takes her to South Korea, and a large part of the show is based on her late mom’s culture. However, some netizens do not agree with the show’s portrayal of South Korea.

The South Korean entertainment industry is flourishing, and there’s no doubt about it. With people’s growing interest in Korean culture, their lifestyle, music and dramas, many filmmakers are jetting off to the country for some engaging content.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After giving us a tour of Seoul in ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’, the makers of the film franchise showcased Kitty Covey’s adventures in South Korea in ‘XO, Kitty’. However, soon after the series was released on Netflix, some Korean netizens disagreed with the portrayal of their country in the show and they have some valid reasons for it.

According to a report by Koreaboo, a netizen pointed out the things they did not find relatable in the show. The first one was a hotel heir buying STYLENANDA products. As it is a popular and casual brand and a hotel owner would not purchase these products with much passion.

Another reason was a girl being sent to a boys’ dormitory as her last name was ‘Song.’ The social media user mentioned that a last name does not have any gender and dormitories are not assigned on the basis of names. The netizen also found the characters’ dressing sense and couples kissing in a public library unrelatable. The last reason that the netizen pointed out was cupcakes on the Korean school lunch menu.

While the netizen pointed out these disimilarities, many backed the reasonable points. However, they did appreciate the show and its light-hearted theme. For the unversed, the show began streaming on Netflix on May 18.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney Loves Playing ‘Crazy Cassie’ In Euphoria: “I Know That The Fans Need Her To Somehow Figure Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News