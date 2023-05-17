Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is currently making headlines globally for its fantastic storyline and characters that we’ve all been obsessing over. Women globally feel weak in their uterus upon seeing Corey Mylchreest’s ‘George’, and the actor is the internet’s new ‘Daddy’ while we’re all busy drooling over his chiselled jawline and washboard abs. And guess what? We cannot breathe when he’s not near, ugh, Brits and their perfect jawbone! Scroll below to take a look at his pictures.

The actor became instantly popular on social media as the show was released on Netflix. It’s a prequel spinoff by Bridgerton’s producer Shonda, and reportedly, the new story had over 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide in four days, as per the OTT giant’s internal measurement, i.e. from May 1st to 7th, 2023. The show reached ‘Top 10’ in 91 countries, out of which it was ranked ‘No 1’ in 76.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the internet’s latest obsession, it’s none other than Queen Charlotte’s main lead – Corey Mylchreest, aka George. The actor has over 1 million followers on Instagram, and female fans worldwide are gaga over his chocolaty looks.

The actor has only 19 posts on Instagram, and his fan-following on social media is only growing by the day. Let’s talk for a moment to appreciate Corey’s look on the photo-sharing platform; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behind The Blinds Magazine (@behindtheblinds)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

We can’t breathe when HIS MAJESTY isn’t near us. These pics are too hot to handle! Did you happen to read the thirsty comments under his picture? We sure did *wink wink*.

What are your thoughts on Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest being the new ‘Daddy’ of the internet? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘The Bachelor’ Returns With Its First-Ever Season With Only Senior Citizens: “Love Story For The Golden Years…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram