The Kelly Clarkson Show has unfortunately landed in a pool of controversy over allegations of toxic work culture. A few team members have come forward and shared their ill experiences. They’ve claimed to be overworked and underpaid but maintained that the host may not be aware of what’s happening behind the curtains. Scroll below for details as the leading lady breaks the silence on the fiasco.

A report by Rolling Stone has revealed inside details of the chat show. Members have confessed that they reached out to HR to address their concerns, but the authorities remain biased. Some shared that their mental health is being affected, while others have already started working part-time to make ends meet and are now babysitting or driving Uber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clarkson took to her Instagram a while back and shared a lengthy note as she addressed the allegations of toxic work culture. She began, “In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believe to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Kelly Clarkson continued, “As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business. Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

This isn’t the first time such allegations have been made against a TV show. Previously, Ellen DeGeneres & Dr Phil also landed in a similar controversy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: After The Ellen DeGeneres Fiasco, Now The Kelly Clarkson Show Accused Of Toxic Work Culture: Underpaid, Overworked Employees To Bias Culture – Explosive Allegations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News