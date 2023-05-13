Ellen DeGeneres was all over the news when employees came forward to demand their unpaid dues. Many members from behind the scenes alleged they were suffering because of the toxic work culture. The host was allegedly rude not just to several celebrities but also to her team. Now, The Kelly Clarkson show has been accused of bias, overworking and underpaid culture. Scroll below for all the details!

The chat show backed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios began in 2019 and as many as 692 episodes have aired so far. Over the 4 seasons, Kelly has earned massive recognition and accolades that include 13 Emmy awards. Celebrities like Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Blake Shelton, and Jessica Alba, amongst others, have graced the variety talk show.

A report by Rolling Stone now claims that employees at The Kelly Clarkson Show are extremely unhappy. They’re overworked, underpaid and working for the show has allegedly affected their mental health. The report also clarifies that the host reportedly has no idea about the toxic culture behind the scenes.

One of the former employees at Kelly Clarkson show told the development, “NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is”

Another informed, “I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?”

Kelly Clarkson show toxicity allegations also suggest that there is bias and there are overlooked staff members. HR complaints have been made, but that has not helped them get relief. Many worry that the situation is only going to get worse over time and have resorted to other part-time jobs like babysitting, Uber diving etc, to make ends meet.

Clarkson has not reacted to the allegations yet.

