As vacation time kicks in this season, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with our loved ones. Zing has always been at the forefront when it comes to bringing the best of Korean entertainment to Indian viewers. With its dedicated Hallyu time slot, it has been showcasing popular K-Dramas such as Fight for My Way, Master’s Sun, Doctor Stranger, Suspicious Partner, and many more. Currently, the channel is airing the epic period drama Hwarang for all the K-drama fans out there.

Here are some reasons why you should not miss Hwarang on Zing!

Mesmerizing Star Line-Up

It is often said that ‘All that glitters is not gold’ but the glitz and glamour that Hwarang has makes it a must-watch series on Zing. The star-studded line-up features established names from the Korean industry such as Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Min Ho, BTS member ‘V’, Do Ji Han, Go Ara amongst others.

V’s Debut

As a member of the internationally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, V is immensely popular through his music, and with Hwarang he has stirred up a storm in the world of acting too. As the youngest member of the warrior group, V with his natural charm and subtle humour captivates the hearts of fans.

Engaging Storyline

The story of Hwarang takes you back to 1,500 years ago with 3 Kingdoms reigning. The Kingdom of Silla, the smallest amongst the three, is filled with mysteries and secrets. These secrets are hidden by Queen Jiso, who hatches a plan and builds a loyal force with an elite group to protect the young King. Towards the end of each episode, the makers drop hints to keep you guessing and hooked as the plot line thickens. With its well-knitted story, the show narrates different stories at the same time, all binding it together for a perfect watch for the viewers on Zing.

Bromance at its Peak

Hwarang is all about the discovery of passion, friendship, and love amidst turmoil. The budding bromance between the characters Kim Soo-ho (played by Choi Min-ho) and Park Ban-ryu (played by Do Ji-han) and how they manage to entertain the viewers with their performances. And the brewing bromance between Kim Sun-woo (Park Seo-joon) and Sammaekjong (Park Hyung-sik) is the highlight of the show. Their amusing interactions are a delight to watch, along with their outstanding synergies. Whose bromance are you cheering for the most?

Watch K-drama Hwarang on Zing, from 6 to 7 PM, in the Hallyu Time Slot!

