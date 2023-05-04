The South Korean boy band BTS is among the biggest musical groups in the world. The seven members of the Grammy-nominated group enjoy a massive fanbase known as ARMY. While their fans never fail to express their love for the seven members, the bandmates also ensure to interact with their fans frequently. However, sometimes fans forget their boundaries and go out of the line, scaring their favourite stars. The same happened with BTS’ youngest Jungkook, who recently warned some fans for sending him food.

Jungkook made his musical debut with BTS in 2013, when he was just a teenager, alongside his bandmates: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V and J-Hope. Apart from the band, Jungkook is also focusing on his individual career and last released Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jungkook has deactivated his Instagram account, he still enjoys a massive following on various other social media platforms, including Weverse. The K-Pop star recently held a live session on the platform to open up about a bizarre thing that some of his fans did. He revealed that a few of his fans have been sending him food at his home and added that it is scary.

As per Koreaboo, the singer said, “You’re watching the VLIVE, right? Who are you? Don’t do it. I don’t like the phone call ringing sound. I’m annoyed and it’s scary. I’m getting goosebumps.” Jungkook further said that he will take an action against the person sending him food. He said, “Please don’t send delivery food to my house. I’m not going to eat it anyway. I’m thankful for the thought, but I can eat well on my own. So take care of your own meals, I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number and take action. So stop it.”

As soon as BTS ARMY found out about the incident that has been bothering the singer, they reacted on social media advocating for Jungkook’s privacy. A Twitter user wrote, “i need y’all to leave jungkook tf alone why are y’all sending him food to his HOME???? what’s wrong with y’all?” Another wrote, “The fact jungkook has to ask us every single time to not cross the boundaries ,he is still so polite,he is literally asking for basic human thing respect and privacy THIS MAKES ME SICK WE’RE TIRED.”

A third fan wrote, “This is actually getting out of hand in previous live jungkook told to respect his privacy and private time how he has to ask us to give him personal space now sending him food delivery literally on his address u all have lost humanity he is literally begging at this point.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Curves In S*xy Barely There But Stunning Bikinis, Fans Dub Her ‘The Real Queen Of Swimwear’ Saying “You’re Figure Is Out Of This World”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News