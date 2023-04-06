Stardom comes with its own pros and cons, and members of the South Korean boy band BTS know this. Ever since the band shot to fame, despite their popularity and the love they receive, they often find themselves surrounded by trolls. As BTS’ Jimin is currently basking in the success of his debut album Face and hit track Like Crazy, a South Korean critic questioned his talent. However, the critic soon came under fire as BTS fan ARMY slammed him.

The 27-year-old pop star made his musical debut alongside his fellow bandmates – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V. As the band is currently on a break, Jimin released his first solo album and scripted history.

The K-Pop star has broken several records with his album and tracks. From topping various charts on Spotify and Oricon, Jimin also became the first Korean artist to bag Billboard #1. Following his massive success, the singer has been receiving a lot of love from his fan ARMY. However, a South Korean critic named Kim was not happy with the singer’s achievements and rather thought his popularity got him the top spot.

In a story by the Korean media portal theqoo, music critic Kim seemingly discredited Jimin’s achievement and questioned his talent. He wrote, “It is true that K-Pop has a large discrepancy between sales and streaming-radio numbers, and this is a glaring example of this. This (Billboard win) is a result of ‘chart manipulation’ that is attributed to K-Pop fandoms all over the world, in which there are only people who buy the music without anyone listening to it.”

Ever since the article came live, BTS fan ARMY is slamming the critic for his remarks. A Twitter user wrote, “There’s something so sinister about the way kmedia treats the tannies like nobody’s harsher on them than their own country’s media and it’s so sad to see.”

“Wow… they will not write about the achievement but will wait for the downfall… simply wow… that is why BTS is always winning,” wrote another.

A third fan wrote, “jimin has achieved outstanding results with his song as a korean artist, but their own people always have something to say against him. the bitterness is real, let’s prove them wrong by keep buying and streaming!!!”

