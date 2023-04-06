Emilia Clarke enjoys a massive fanbase, and her admirers want to know everything about her. Interestingly, the gorgeous diva never leaves a chance to give a sneak peek to her fans into her life. Her social media is full of glam pictures, drool-worthy rep carpet looks, her dog and of course food. The actress who rose to fame with her character of Queen Daenerys Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones once revealed that she was fed up after hearing about n*de scenes in the show and said if it is need of the script, it should be done without any shame. Scroll below to read the details!

The actress had once reacted to the accusation that was constantly levelled against the show that it is little more than b**bs and blood, with s*x violence just for the sake of it. Emilia had spoken about it during an interview and revealed she was completely annoyed with it.

Emilia Clarke, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, was asked about the n*de scenes in the show that attracted a lot of eyeballs, and many called out the show for many explicit scenes. The actress had said, “I am starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘oh yeah, all the p*rn sites went down after the Game of Thrones came back on’. I am like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’”

She further added, “I f*cking love the show, and there are many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f*ck for pleasure -it’s a part of life.”

For the unversed, Emilia Clarke had received a lot of accolades for her performance in the show, and in her several interviews, she has addressed n*dity and steamy scenes involved. She had once revealed that initially, it was difficult for her, but she believes if it adds insight to the character, it shouldn’t really matter.

